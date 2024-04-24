SlateStone Wealth LLC Acquires 536 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS COWZ traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $55.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,088,320 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.81.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

