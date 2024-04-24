Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology updated its Q4 guidance to $0.50-0.90 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.500-0.900 EPS.
STX stock opened at $86.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 703.97 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $54.47 and a 1 year high of $101.26.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -80.00%.
Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.
