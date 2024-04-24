Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.80

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.80 and last traded at $16.38, with a volume of 92884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital Co. III in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Blue Owl Capital Co. III had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 67.44%. The firm had revenue of $111.54 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Co. III will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital Co. III stock. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

