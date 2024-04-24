SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

SDX Energy (LON:SDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

SDX Energy Price Performance

LON SDX remained flat at GBX 3.60 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 161,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,347. SDX Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 7.40 ($0.09). The firm has a market cap of £7.36 million, a P/E ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38.

Get SDX Energy alerts:

About SDX Energy

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds 50% working interest in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and 75% working interest in four exploration permits consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, and Moulay Bouchta Ouest concessions situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

Receive News & Ratings for SDX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.