SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

SDX Energy (LON:SDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
SDX Energy Price Performance
LON SDX remained flat at GBX 3.60 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 161,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,347. SDX Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 7.40 ($0.09). The firm has a market cap of £7.36 million, a P/E ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38.
About SDX Energy
