Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 786,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $58.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.68. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $61.18. The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

