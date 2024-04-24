Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 760 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas now owns 54,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.06. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.80 and a 52-week high of $37.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

