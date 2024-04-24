Premia Trading 3.3% Higher This Week (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. In the last week, Premia has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Premia token can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000479 BTC on major exchanges. Premia has a total market capitalization of $3.40 million and approximately $3,131.43 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
About Premia
Premia launched on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. The Reddit community for Premia is https://reddit.com/r/premiafinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Premia’s official website is premia.finance. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Premia’s official message board is blog.premia.blue.
Buying and Selling Premia
