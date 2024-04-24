Polaris (NYSE:PII) PT Lowered to $96.00 at Citigroup

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Citigroup from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Polaris from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Polaris in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Polaris from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.27.

Shares of PII traded down $1.49 on Wednesday, reaching $85.01. The stock had a trading volume of 539,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.93 and a 200 day moving average of $91.69. Polaris has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $138.49.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Polaris will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth about $6,246,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 405,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,559,000 after purchasing an additional 25,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

