Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited (ASX:PWR) Insider Purchases A$31,408.52 in Stock

Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited (ASX:PWR – Get Free Report) insider Niranjan (Niran) Peiris purchased 14,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.21 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,408.52 ($20,263.56).

Niranjan (Niran) Peiris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, Niranjan (Niran) Peiris acquired 30,000 shares of Peter Warren Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.22 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of A$66,600.00 ($42,967.74).

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Niranjan (Niran) Peiris acquired 30,000 shares of Peter Warren Automotive stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.21 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of A$66,300.00 ($42,774.19).

Peter Warren Automotive Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.14.

Peter Warren Automotive Cuts Dividend

About Peter Warren Automotive

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.48%. Peter Warren Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited engages in the retail of new and used motor vehicles in Australia. The company also provides vehicle maintenance and repair services, parts, and protection and other aftermarket products; accessories and car care products; and extended service contracts, as well as financing and insurance services.

