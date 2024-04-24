Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Receives $41.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.33.
Several brokerages have weighed in on PAM. StockNews.com lowered Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Pampa Energía from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.
Shares of NYSE PAM opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. Pampa Energía has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.95.
Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($1.46). Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.56 million. On average, research analysts expect that Pampa Energía will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.
Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.
