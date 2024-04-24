OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 1,075 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VV stock opened at $232.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $184.13 and a one year high of $241.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $234.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.56.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

