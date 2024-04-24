NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.450-3.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.230-3.430 EPS.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE NEE traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.37. 4,255,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,839,445. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $79.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.83. The stock has a market cap of $136.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.06%.

A number of research firms have commented on NEE. Barclays began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.21.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

