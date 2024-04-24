National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Free Report) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Shares of SSL stock opened at C$7.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of C$5.36 and a 52 week high of C$8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.49.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$60.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$62.51 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 2.95%.

In related news, Director Nolan Allan Watson acquired 27,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,376.00. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

