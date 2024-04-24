MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) PT Lowered to $615.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $671.00 to $615.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.86% from the company’s previous close.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $613.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $586.00.

MSCI stock opened at $446.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $547.91 and its 200-day moving average is $539.08. MSCI has a 1-year low of $439.95 and a 1-year high of $617.39. The firm has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.06.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in MSCI by 426.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 1,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.9% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 25.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter worth about $2,386,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

