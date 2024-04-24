McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $221.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.43 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 13.63%. On average, analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
McGrath RentCorp Price Performance
Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $107.93 on Wednesday. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $85.97 and a 1-year high of $130.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.33.
McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Report on MGRC
About McGrath RentCorp
McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than McGrath RentCorp
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.