McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $221.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.43 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 13.63%. On average, analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $107.93 on Wednesday. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $85.97 and a 1-year high of $130.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 26.69%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

