Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Boosts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,058,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $561,690,000 after purchasing an additional 117,491 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.69.

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.62, for a total value of $3,054,289.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,011,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,513,384. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMO stock opened at $575.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $572.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $528.72. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $603.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 10.10%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

