L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

L.S. Starrett Stock Up 0.1 %

SCX stock opened at $16.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.42. L.S. Starrett has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $16.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.46.

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $62.08 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L.S. Starrett

L.S. Starrett Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in L.S. Starrett stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The L.S. Starrett Company ( NYSE:SCX Free Report ) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of L.S. Starrett worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in North America, Brazil, and China. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

