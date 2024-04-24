iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2,505.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,003 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 136.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 152.7% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $97.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,037. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $105.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.83.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

