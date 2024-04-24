IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 18.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on IQV. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.80.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.46. The company had a trading volume of 893,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.56. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $261.73. The firm has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.50.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

