Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Shares Down 0.8%

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.03 and last traded at $5.16. Approximately 581,995 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 8,579,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LUNR. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Intuitive Machines from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $670.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Intuitive Machines had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 78.98%. The company had revenue of $30.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Machines news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $1,112,215.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,302,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

