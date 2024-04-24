Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of approx. $16.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.35.

Humana Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $327.84 on Wednesday. Humana has a 1 year low of $299.23 and a 1 year high of $541.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $329.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $398.38. The firm has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Humana from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a $370.00 target price (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Humana from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $595.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $454.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on Humana

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.