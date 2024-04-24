Grace & White Inc. NY Buys 24,889 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,889 shares during the quarter. CTO Realty Growth accounts for 1.6% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Grace & White Inc. NY owned about 2.37% of CTO Realty Growth worth $9,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 695.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the third quarter worth $151,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the third quarter worth $260,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 14.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 29,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTO. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CTO Realty Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

CTO traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.22. The stock had a trading volume of 174,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,197. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.78. The firm has a market cap of $392.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 574.00 and a beta of 0.77. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,066.67%.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

