Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 91,842 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 74,066 shares.The stock last traded at $44.47 and had previously closed at $44.46.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.92.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.155 dividend. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

About Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIGB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,518,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,912,000 after purchasing an additional 364,980 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 687,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,504,000 after acquiring an additional 11,211 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 481,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC now owns 343,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,733,000 after acquiring an additional 30,207 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 237,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,868,000 after acquiring an additional 12,618 shares during the period.

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

