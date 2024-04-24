General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,009,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,344 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of General Mills worth $65,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 7,817.6% during the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 290,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,902,000 after buying an additional 286,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

General Mills Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $70.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.45.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.13%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,726 shares of company stock worth $1,187,811. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

