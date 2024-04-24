Geegoopuzzle Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $883,635.84 (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be bought for $2.27 or 0.00003505 BTC on exchanges. Geegoopuzzle has a market cap of $340.06 million and $883,635.84 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle Profile

GGP is a token. It was first traded on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 2.2423282 USD and is down -3.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,037,964.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

