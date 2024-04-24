First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.32. 637,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,098. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.41 and a 1-year high of $59.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

