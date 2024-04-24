Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp reduced its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNF. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Fidelity National Financial stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.64. The stock had a trading volume of 979,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,424. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.34. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.02 and a fifty-two week high of $53.96.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 100.52%.

In related news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

