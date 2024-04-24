DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DD. City State Bank boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 5.3% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 14,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on DD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.90.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $73.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.11. The company has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

