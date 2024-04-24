Duality Advisers LP Buys 4,405 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Azenta were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Azenta by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 365,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after buying an additional 82,502 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 558.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 74,708 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the third quarter worth about $1,074,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the third quarter worth about $860,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Azenta by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 331,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 86,477 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Azenta from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Azenta in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Azenta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.48 and a beta of 1.53. Azenta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $69.16.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Azenta had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $154.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.86 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Azenta



Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

