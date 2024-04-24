Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stake Decreased by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 75.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $526.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $346.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.90.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ opened at $481.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $462.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.51. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $508.44.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.17%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

