Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,405 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.99. 36,923,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,895,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.46. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $27.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.88.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

