Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its position in shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,948,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,395 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned about 4.53% of S&W Seed worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its position in S&W Seed by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 4,070,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 139,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SANW remained flat at $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 11,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,061. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.39.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.87 million for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 18.36%. Analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

