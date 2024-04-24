Cumberland Partners Ltd Buys 3,500 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Allison Transmission by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 519,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,229,000 after acquiring an additional 43,243 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Allison Transmission by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 14,168 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $1,127,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Allison Transmission by 137.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 133,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after acquiring an additional 77,402 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Allison Transmission by 313.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 26,244 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of ALSN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.77. The company had a trading volume of 517,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,596. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.01. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $83.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.49. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The company had revenue of $775.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $195,889.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $5,385,761.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,855,053.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $195,889.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,843 shares of company stock worth $6,244,562. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

