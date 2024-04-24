CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Trading Down 0.2%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.37 and last traded at $54.95. Approximately 262,647 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,824,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.21 and its 200-day moving average is $63.86.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3253.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,747.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $219,206.26. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 60,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,078.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,747.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,992 shares of company stock valued at $9,157,835 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

