Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,346,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,709,000 after buying an additional 1,941,323 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,505,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,796,000 after purchasing an additional 327,321 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,095,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,570 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,645,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,103,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,590,000 after purchasing an additional 213,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Corteva Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,811,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,885. The company has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 54.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.26 and its 200-day moving average is $50.37. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $61.87.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.