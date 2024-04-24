Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $733,000 Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,889,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,456,055,000 after buying an additional 628,944 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,280,190,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410,073 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,677,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,875 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,411,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,311,177,000 after acquiring an additional 31,533 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,456,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,006,389,000 after acquiring an additional 142,546 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE UPS traded down $4.51 on Wednesday, reaching $144.36. 1,968,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,317,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $192.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.06. The stock has a market cap of $123.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.39.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

