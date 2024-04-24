Cipherloc (OTCMKTS:CLOK) and Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Financial Review

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report) and Cipherloc (OTCMKTS:CLOK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Aurora Mobile and Cipherloc, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Aurora Mobile alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Mobile 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cipherloc 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aurora Mobile presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 122.93%. Given Aurora Mobile’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Aurora Mobile is more favorable than Cipherloc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

85.5% of Aurora Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.2% of Aurora Mobile shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Aurora Mobile and Cipherloc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Mobile $40.88 million 0.46 -$8.75 million ($1.60) -1.96 Cipherloc N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cipherloc has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aurora Mobile.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Mobile and Cipherloc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Mobile -21.65% -30.47% -8.34% Cipherloc N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Aurora Mobile beats Cipherloc on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurora Mobile

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of developer services in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. The company offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations. It also provides financial risk management solutions to assist financial institutions, licensed lenders, and credit card companies in making informed lending and credit decisions; and location-based intelligence solutions to help retailers and other traditional brick-and-mortar industries, such as real estate developers, track and analyze foot traffic, conduct targeted marketing, and make more informed and impactful operating decisions, such as site selection. In addition, the company offers targeted marketing solutions to help advertisers to target the right audience with the right content at the right time; application programming interfaces that create connectivity and automate the process of message exchange between the mobile apps and its backend network; an interactive web-based service dashboard that allows app developers to utilize and monitor its services through controls on an ongoing basis; and value added services, such as Advertisement SAAS, a data management platform service, which provides tagged and de-identified population data package; JG Alliance, an integrated marketing campaign services to advertising customers; and AD Mediation Platform to help mobile app developers access other mainstream advertising platforms. It primarily serves mobile app developers in a range of industries, such as media, entertainment, gaming, financial services, tourism, ecommerce, education, and healthcare. It has a strategic partnership with Zhipu AI to develop AI applications. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Cipherloc

(Get Free Report)

SideChannel, Inc. engages in the provision of cybersecurity services and technology to middle market companies. Its services include Virtual Chief Information Security Officer, Virtual Chief Privacy Officer, Risk Assessments, Cybersecurity Compliance, Risk Management, Training and Awareness, and Team Building and Staffing. The company was founded on June 22, 1953, and is headquartered in Worcester, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.