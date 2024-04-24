Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cincinnati Financial to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CINF opened at $120.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63. Cincinnati Financial has a 52 week low of $95.01 and a 52 week high of $124.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

CINF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.57.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

