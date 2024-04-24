Centamin (TSE:CEE) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.28

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.28 and last traded at C$2.12, with a volume of 15500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

