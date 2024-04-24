Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 2,956 SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XAR. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 142.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $135.19 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.32 and a fifty-two week high of $142.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.22.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.