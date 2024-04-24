Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $333,000 Stock Position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of GDV opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $23.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.13.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

