California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 21,470 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,124,506 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 21,470 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of EOG Resources worth $136,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 863.4% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,100,068 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $139,445,000 after buying an additional 985,884 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,462,966,000 after buying an additional 892,951 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,596,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,495,485 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $443,088,000 after buying an additional 460,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 38.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,474,807 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $186,946,000 after purchasing an additional 408,833 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG opened at $134.80 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.32 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $77.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.26.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.19.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

