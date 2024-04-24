California Public Employees Retirement System Has $104.49 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 656,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,147 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.38% of Keysight Technologies worth $104,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $146.79 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $172.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

