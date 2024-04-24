California Public Employees Retirement System Has $105.28 Million Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,813,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,767 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.62% of CMS Energy worth $105,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in CMS Energy by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 220,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,816,000 after purchasing an additional 78,217 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS Energy stock opened at $59.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.34. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.38.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.44%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

