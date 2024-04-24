Brokerages Set Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Target Price at $187.36

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.18.

Several research firms recently commented on CBOE. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 target price (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

BATS:CBOE opened at $178.50 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.01 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total transaction of $995,001.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,448.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,557,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,868,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 24.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,266,000 after buying an additional 342,505 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 15.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,728,000 after buying an additional 289,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 439.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 317,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,716,000 after buying an additional 258,753 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

