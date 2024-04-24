BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives $10.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIGC. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average is $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $444.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.80. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $932,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 100,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 32,044 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

