Brokerages Set BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Target Price at $16.86

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2024

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAIGet Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.71.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTAI

Institutional Trading of BioXcel Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 89.5% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 16,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. 30.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of BTAI opened at $2.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.40. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $29.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.19.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAIGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 million. BioXcel Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,974.86% and a negative return on equity of 890.63%. Analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.