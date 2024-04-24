Brokerages Set BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Target Price at $16.86

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.71.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 89.5% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 16,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. 30.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BTAI opened at $2.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.40. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $29.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.19.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 million. BioXcel Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,974.86% and a negative return on equity of 890.63%. Analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

