AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $2.10 Per Share

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 2.103 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This is a boost from AXA’s previous dividend of $1.47.
AXA Trading Up 2.0 %
OTCMKTS:AXAHY opened at $37.48 on Wednesday. AXA has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $38.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.15.
AXA Company Profile
