Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.33

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.33 and last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 39860 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

ARKO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Arko from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Arko from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

The company has a market cap of $511.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.18.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Arko had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 12.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arko Corp. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Arko’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Morris Willner sold 2,792,631 shares of Arko stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $18,878,185.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,683,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,983,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARKO. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arko in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arko during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arko during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arko during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Arko by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

