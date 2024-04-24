ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIOFree Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Performance

ABIO stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.93 million, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.17. ARCA biopharma has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $3.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.91.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIOGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ARCA biopharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma stock. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIOFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,000,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,801,000. ARCA biopharma accounts for approximately 7.6% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cable Car Capital LLC owned 27.59% of ARCA biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

About ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.

Further Reading

